Missouri allows curbside alcohol drinks to be sold by restaurants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is loosening restrictions on curbside mixed drink alcohol sales in order to help out those bars and restaurants that might have been struggling since dine-in restrictions and the “Stay at Home” order was put in place.

“Liquor control has just lightened their restrictions just help a lot of the restaurants to get some of their product out the door just because it’s been a little bit harder with the dining closures,” said Marisa Hernandez, Prima’s manager.

To purchase a drink curbside, there are some restrictions.

“You just can’t go order a drink,” said Trooper Sam Carpenter, with Missouri State Highway Patrol. “You have to order a meal to get a drink. those drinks have to come in some type of container that is sealed and tamper proof.”

Hernandez says though more people have started to ask for margaritas with their meal, that’s not their focus.

“We are a family restaurant so that’s not ever been our main focus it’s always been, you know, more food and family atmosphere but we have had a lot of guests that have asked for margaritas and since those restrictions are a little bit lighter right now, we are offering that to go curbside only,” said Hernandez.

But with the loosened restrictions, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is more concerned with drinking and driving.

“If there were only two cars on the road, we still wouldn’t want one of them to drive intoxicated,” Carpenter said. “There’s always a chance and, usually, it’s very common for something to go wrong when you have somebody driving intoxicated or in an impaired condition. We want you to wait until you get to your destination. Enjoy your meal together as it was intended. It’s still illegal regardless of these new rules to drink while you’re driving.”

“Everyone is just trying to work together to promote each other and, you know, keep our staff employed and to get our food out and to continue to do business,” said Hernandez.

These looser restrictions are set to expire on May 15, just 12 days after Missouri’s statewide “Stay at Home” order is set to expire.