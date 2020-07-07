Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Mississippi Lt. Governor Hosemann tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

He informed members of the Senate that he tested positive for the virus. Hosemann said he will follow the Mississippi State Department of Health’s guidelines by self-quarantining. He will also work from home.

House Speaker Philip Gunn announced on Sunday that he tested positive for the virus, along with other Mississippi House members.

