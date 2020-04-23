Coronavirus in Missouri: Mercy Springfield is disinfecting used masks to stockpile

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital officials in Springfield say they’re using innovation to make sure doctors and nurses have enough N95 masks and shields, in case of a shortage.

The equipment is called Altapure. Vicky Good, Mercy’s Chief Quality Officer says Altapure is usually used to disinfect hospital rooms or medical equipment, but recent studies have shown the device’s “kill level” is high enough to make disinfected masks safe to wear multiple times.

Mercy’s Director of Environmental Sciences, Mark Kastner says the masks are sorted and inspected before and after they are disinfected.

According to a news release from Mercy, studies have shown that masks can be reprocessed with hydrogen peroxide misting technology several times without impacting mask fit. However, if Mercy redeploys the masks, co-workers will be asked to verify that masks fit securely. With its current units, Mercy can reprocess as many as 2,500 masks per day, if that volume is ever needed.

Good said right now, Mercy has plenty of PPE on hand, but these masks and shields will be useful in case there’s a major outbreak of COVID-19.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the state would deploy a decontamination system next week