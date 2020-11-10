Mercy is offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all of its locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing at all of its locations, according to a press release from Mercy.

This rapid test can determine if someone is positive with COVID-19 in around 15 minutes.

Mercy calls this a “game-changer” saying it can help quickly inform others who may have been exposed or help individuals to quickly quarantine.

“At Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care, we are committed to providing accessible testing services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Springfield community and quickly give people peace of mind so they can take action,” Sherry Buebendorf, market president for Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care said. “The fast results produced by the Abbott ID NOW molecular test will allow patients testing negative the peace of mind to return to work, attend school and engage in other important essential activities.”

You can take this test after a virtual visit with Mercy-Health’s clinical providers.

Though Mercy is in-network with most major insurance plans rapid testing may not be covered by all plans. If you don’t have health insurance Mercy is offering self-pay rates.