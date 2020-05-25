Memorial Day services at Missouri Veterans Cemetery canceled due to COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Graves at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery are decorated with flags, but no Memorial Day services will be held this year in an effort to reduce COVID-19 exposures.

All five Missouri State Veterans Cemeteries are following CDC and National Cemetery Administration guidelines on large gatherings.

Flags will still be lowered to half-staff and instead of the in-person ceremonies, a video honoring veterans will be posted on social media.

Memorial Day was declared a national holiday back in 1971.

It’s a day to honor those who have died in all American wars on the last Monday in May each year.

