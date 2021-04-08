MCFP Springfield reports inmate is dead from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An inmate in the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield has died from COVID-19, according to MCFP Springfield.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Jaime Benavides, 49, tested positive for COVID-19. Then on Dec. 28, after following CDC guidelines and showing no symptoms Benavides was in a recovering status.

On March 25, 2021, Benavides’s condition worsened and he was taken to a local hospital. Benavides was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff on April 4. He did have pre-existing medical conditions.

Benavides was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to a 60-month sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity exceeding 100 kilos of marijuana. He had been in MCFP Springfield’s custody since Dec. 3, 2020.