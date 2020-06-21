Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

McDonald County Announces Nearly 200 New Cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Austin Hyslip, KSNF

Posted: / Updated:

MCDONALD CO., Mo. (KSNF)–The McDonald County Health Department announces 196 new cases.

Due to this increase we recommend avoiding gatherings. This means any events that includes more than your immediate family should be avoided. We suggest anyone leaving their house wear a mask and continue to social distance.

MCDONALD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

This brings their current total to 434.

We will be reporting a final County this evening. We are still working on some new cases and identifying what county they reside in.

MCDONALD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The CDC has very helpful tips for staying healthy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now