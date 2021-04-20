Low chance of Greene County residents getting blood clots from J&J vaccine, Health Department said

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Health Department said it is still waiting on direction from the CDC before resuming Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccinations.

Acting health director Katie Towns said six cases of blood clots have been reported out of the 7 million doses administered worldwide.

In those six cases, symptoms began six to 13 days after the vaccination.

So far, there have been no reports of blood clot cases in Greene County.

“While we do not know enough yet to say that the vaccine is the cause of or is related to this issue, we are able to confirm that recipients from the mega vaccine event here in Springfield are passed the symptom window,” said Towns. “Meaning that their risk of developing a blood clot is extremely low at this point.”

Towns said the Johnson & Johnson pause has not affected our local vaccine supply.

Those who want to register for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can schedule that appointment online through the Missouri Vaccine Navigator or call 417-874-1211.