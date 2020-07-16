Locals respond to the first day of the masking ordinance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s mask ordinance started on Thursday, July 16. Some people, including high school students, say they would rather wear a mask now, so they don’t have to wear one later, specifically for class later in the fall. However, some people are not happy about the ordinance.

“The masks honestly aren’t that bad,” said Hunter Richards, Central High School student. “We’re not really letting it get in the way. I think it’s nice that we’re helping to protect people.”

“I feel like it’s a respect thing, to be respectful of others, so I just keep it on,” said Jacob Tetlow, Central High School student.

Mason Gaspard, who went to downtown Springfield to get a coffee on July 16, says he started wearing a mask while in public spaces before the ordinance. He says he’s happy to help stop the spread, and wouldn’t be surprised if the ordinance continues after the scheduled expiration on October 14.

“Today [July 16] is the first day I put a mask on before I left my apartment, just wear it in the car, so I don’t have to fumble with it. I just went and got some coffee, and I’m wearing it now. Probably won’t take it off until I get home. It’s definitely a little different.”

Jake Phillips believes wearing a mask on a hot day could be dangerous.

“You get overheated too quickly, get dehydrated faster, you could hyperventilate,” said Phillips.

Volunteers were seen passing out masks to individuals gathered in Park Central Square. Jake Phillips says the quality of masks makes a difference.

“I would wear a mask if it were handed out, but they hand out these hospital blue things that wear out in a couple of hours, or they fall out and they rip, so it’s not worth wearing,” said Phillips.

Eric Rogers has mixed feelings on the masks. He understands it is uncomfortable but realizes it’s a needed change.

“It is different because the older that you get, it’s hard to breathe in it,” said Rogers. “Especially when you wear glasses. Let’s just say it’s hard to adapt.”

The owner of Coffee Ethic said there hadn’t been any major issues, but did have to turn a handful of customers away at the door. Some customers came back with a mask; others just walked away.