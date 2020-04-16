Local musicians release mix CD to support music venues during COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Local musicians have banded together before to release a Springfield mixtape, but a new group of musicians has released a mix CD during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to spark hope in the Ozarks.

Barak Hill had the idea to create the CD when local venues had no other choice but to change how they operate and not allow live concerts.

“We just wanted to make sure that venues in town that have supported local music, get some support from us now,” says Hill.

He and 15 other musicians, over seven hours, recorded the CD at Lindburgs Tavern on Commercial Street.

The album is titled “Stand Together Stay Apart.” Inside the gatefold of the CD, there’s a note that reads,

“A few of us wondered if we might be able to do something to help the venues we love. Something to make sure our favorite places to play are still here when the dust settles. This collection of songs came from that hope.”

If you want a CD, you have to place a curbside to-go order at one of the following places:

4 by 4 Brewing Company

The Dugout

Lindbergs Tavern

Mothers Brewing

Springfield Brewing Company

Tie and Timber

Hill says there are around 300 CDs that were distributed to those locations. Each location has different requirements on how you can get the CD. I went to 4 by 4 Thursday afternoon and they require you to spend $25 then you can get the CD.

These local restaurants and bars are not the only local business Hill included.

“Barak Hill called me and he said he had this idea for the local musicians doing a CD that they would give out at the venues they play with the food, the curbside orders. And so he barely got the words out of his mouth and I said okay,” says Kaleidoscope Co-Owner Tom Pierson.

Tom helped Hill fund the production of the CDs.

Hill says to keep on supporting local musicians and restaurants.

“Lets support local and we’ll all get through this together.”