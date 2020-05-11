Local motorcoach drivers head to “rolling rally” in Washington D.C.

BRANSON, Mo. — Several hundred motorcoach drivers from all 50 states will depart for a “rolling rally” in Washington, D.C. Monday, May 11 and Tuesday May 12.

The rally in D.C., scheduled to happen on Wednesday, May 13, will create around eight miles of buses encircling the Capitol and White House.

The goal of the “rolling rally” is to raise awareness and remind Members of Congress and the Trump Administration that the industry, which has laid off or furloughed more than 90% of its workforce nationally in the wake of COVID-19, needs federal assistance.

One of those sending a driver to go to the “rolling rally’ is USA Tours in Rolla, Mo. which is owned by Rex Tennyson.

KOLR 10 spoke with Rex Tennyson today about sending one of his drivers, and the negative impact COVID-19 has had on his business.