Local hospitals remind patients they are open for non-COVID needs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Both hospitals in Springfield remind patients that their doors are still open for emergency care.

Amanda McFall, who goes to the doctor for Diabetes and high blood pressure, typically has doctor visits twice a year, but she hasn’t had one yet because of the pandemic. She says the risks aren’t worth it.

“I do have a 12-year-old daughter that I need to be around,” said McFall. “So, for me, trying not to get it at all and avoid those because I want to be around for my family.”

CoxHealth says they are taking extra precaution to keep patients safe from COVID-19 such as social distancing in waiting rooms and moving some appointments online.

Amanda Hedgpeth, with CoxHealth, says non-COVID patients shouldn’t wait to get their needs taken care of.

“We’re recommending that anytime you have what you might feel is an emergent or urgent issue, we want you to come to the hospital and get that taken care of,” said Hedgepeth. ” We do not want you to be foregoing treatments for things like chest pain or potential strokes. Virtual visits is a great place to start if it’s not deemed to be an emergency.”

Mercy has taken similar steps, with an emphasis on virtual visits.

Springfield clinic president, Doctor Jennifer McNay, says some cases require an in-person visit.

In emergency situations, Mercy uses what is called a triage protocol.

“Where they’re screened and immediately the physicians and the screeners are helping to direct patients to the right level of care for the issues that they have,” said McNay. “We want safety to be the primary factor here, right? We want to make sure that for all the COVID concerns that people can minimize their risk of exposure and exposing others.”

Mercy screens everyone who walks into their facilities for COVID-19. Intense cleaning also happens before, during and after a patient visit.