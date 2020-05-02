Local doctor explains where Missouri is with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We are in a great position to slowly start reopening according to doctor Robin Trotman, the medical director of infectious diseases at CoxHealth.

Trotman says in the past two weeks, CoxHealth has seen a dramatic decrease in the number of cases and hospitalized patients.

He says social distancing saved our communities.

“What I want people to know is there is not a new treatment, no new vaccine,” said Dr. Trotman. “These are not the things that halted the progression of this pandemic. It’s because of these massive social and behavioral changes that the curve has flattened, and now we’re prepared. The community is prepared, and the health care systems are prepared.”

Trotman says all of this is contingent on being mindful of keeping that six feet of distance and calling your doctor if you show any symptoms.

Trotman says we are just as vulnerable to contract the infection and give it as we were two months ago, but testing is no longer a significant vulnerability in the Ozarks.