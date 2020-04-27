Local counties set up free COVID-19 testing spots

BRANSON, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services selected Taney County as one of 12 locations across the state to hold this point in time testing.

To get tested, you must preregister online to receive a time where you can be tested for free.

Taney County Health Department is administering these tests at the convention center parking garage in Downtown Branson.

The patients will first be asked about their symptoms before taking a nasal swab test.

Currently, the Taney County Health Department is not offering an anti-body test for those who have already had the virus.

Taney County Health Department community health educator, Kara Miller, says testing a large number of people is the best way to determine how widespread COVID-19 actually is.

“We’re trying to get a good picture overall of how many people in Taney County and Stone County have COVID-19,” said Miller. “They may not be showing symptoms, but they still may test positive for the virus and be spreading that virus. That’s what we’re trying to do. We know that our testing has been very small. Like less than half percent of our population. In order to open up the community safely, we need more numbers to know if it’s okay for us to open safely.”

The tests are being done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 29.

Those tested will be quarantined at home until the results are released.

To preregister online, click here.