Local company selling product able to fight virus that causes COVID-19

NIXA, Mo. — The United States EPA approved a product for use against a virus called “SARS CO-V-2,” which is the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

That product was created in a local Nixa company.

The Nixall Factory says it’s an all-natural, electrolyzed, oxygenated water.

It takes water and electrolytes into high oxygen levels and uses an FDA preservative from our white blood cells called hypochlorous acid.

It has been EPA approved for a decade.

The company is currently not allowed to do any direct testing with COVID-19 due to public health safety.

But it is approved to be used against the virus that causes it.

A doctor of internal medicine, Dr. Tobey Cronnell, said Nixall’s EPA-approved disinfectant is meant to be used on surfaces.

“With this COVID-19 outbreak, we’re just much more careful, but we’ve always used the product to clean the shopping carts, for instance, instead of the product that they have as you walk in,” said Dr. Cronnell.

Nixall founder, Cap Briant, said they send out about 10,000 to 40,000 gallons a day.

The product is shipped globally and locally.

You can get it at Mama Jeans, Spring Valley Health and grocery chains are starting to pick it up as well.

“We can help stop this,” said Cap Briant, CEO and founder of Nixall, “We just got put on the list, we’re going to be one of the most effective tools that anybody has. Spray your hand, spray your face, spray spray spray. This is safe and non-toxic.”

Briant is referring to a second product from Nixall, approved by the FDA which can be sprayed on your mouth or nose if you are in the early stages of a cold or the flu.

It can also be used on minor scrapes and bruises.