Local company increases production to provide essential equipment for medical facilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Loren Cook Company, a local manufacturer that creates industrial fans, has ramped up production during the COVID-19 crisis to provide essential equipment for medical facilities.

The company based in Springfield has supplied air filtration units for places like hospitals, universities and hotels in order to create isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients.

Most recently, the company created a new product they call the “mobile air cleaner,” a smaller, portable unit that can create negative pressure rooms. From design to completion, it took less than 2 weeks to create – the shortest turn around in the company’s history.

Loren Cook II, the president of Loren Cook Company says fast-paced production shows the importance of having manufacturers solely in the US.

Bailey Strohl will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6.