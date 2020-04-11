Local CBD shop owner disagrees with being deemed non-essential

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CBD shops have been deemed non-essential right now during the coronavirus stay at home order.

That even includes shipping products from a local store that customers bought online.

The owner of Hemporium on National and Republic in Springfield says the rule is unfair and is causing irreparable harm to his business.

“We received our first complaint and they told us we couldn’t do curbside and local delivery anymore,” Greg Lee Owner of Hemporium said. “And then we received our second complaint and now we’re not even able to ship our products out.”

Lee says Springfield Police Officers came by this morning, April 10, and told him non-essential businesses can’t touch their products at all right now.

“Now that we’re reduced to not even selling the products that we have on our selves like a normal warehouse,” Lee said. “We’re not going to make it. And since we’re a cannabis-based business, we don’t qualify for any of the federal aid or any of the aid packages or anything. This is the only way I have to feed my family.”

Hemporium can use a supplier to ship products to customers.

But Lee says that likely won’t be enough and will push people away to buy non local.

He’s also questions why he’s received complaints, but not others.

“I know that there are local warehouses that are shipping non-essential products out,” Lee said. “It feels like the city of Springfield has singled out CBD businesses to make sure they’re not operational.”

The city of Springfield sent us a statement saying in part, “the order allows them to do minimal functions. We’re doing this to keep employees at home, to prevent the spread of the virus.”

But Lee tells me that CBD stores are still open in Kansas City and St. Louis and deemed essential.

“I think we should be able to operate offering curbside service like a restaurant,” Lee said. “Offering local delivery like any restaurant or liquor store.”

Lee believes CBD products help people live a quote, “healthy, pain-free lifestyle.”

He thinks the city doesn’t have a good reason to make them non-essential and wants the rules to be enforced fairly for all businesses.