Local business owners working to improve their online brand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Non-essential businesses in Springfield can now take online orders.

Since that announcement by Mayor Ken McClure earlier this week, local business owners have been working to improve their online brand.

The owner of a local spa says business is going to have to change.

Obviously there’s no such thing as delivery or curbside when it comes to spa services, but what Lively Esthetics owner Ashley Branham can offer online is her products, like skincare and moisturizer.

Branham says she hasn’t made any money since March 24. Now is her chance.

“Expanding my social media presence is a huge priority right now,” Branham said.

Which isn’t an easy task.

“It can be difficult to reach a following, especially a local following when you’re broadcasting out to the entire world, it’s really more difficult for people in your niche to find you or for you to find them,” Branham said.

But she has a plan.

“Getting back to posting on Instagram, I am going to announce to my clients that they are able to purchase products should they need them,” Branham said.

Branham’s doing this on her own, but some business owners ask digital marketing agencies like Campaignium for help.

Payton Stringer with Campaignium said they help promote the business’ presence online, which in turn helps them get customers who maybe they weren’t reaching before or weren’t reaching at all.

Stringer says there are many ways a business can improve its online presence right now.

“Could be something like online advertising,” Stringer said. “We also do things like search engine optimization and content marketing which is where we kind of convince the search engine how to make your pages show up, there’s website development.”

Campaignium has helped companies around Springfield, even those that are considered essential, like Rick’s Automotive.

“We come up with a plan to move a lot of our budget into a Facebook campaign, to help promote the free pickup and delivery service and it’s helped out quite a bit,” said Travis Comfort, COO of Rick’s Automotive.

Comfort says the campaign helped bring in customers.

“That helped push the message to everybody and get the message to them that we are open and taking the proper precautions to lower the curve and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Comfort said.

Stringer says even though this may sound corny, a business should market in the ways that are best for them.