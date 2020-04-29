Local barber says people are eager to get a haircut next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Tyler Fleetwood and the other barbers at White Stag Barber Co. have been experiencing a high number of appointments being made to tame their manes.

White Stag has been closed for a month, since non-essential businesses had to close, but announced this week they are reopening May 5th, the day after phase one of Governor Parsons’ “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan goes into effect.

We will note that the City of Springfield has not shared its guidelines for businesses in the Queen City, and will announce those Thursday, April 30th.

“We’re going to plan for business as usual until we find out what the restrictions are going to be,” says Fleetwood.

He says their chairs are already six-feet apart and they will adhere to any requirements the city releases. Fleetwood mentions barbershops and hair salons already have safety and cleaning guidelines given by the State of Missouri as a hair business.

“As you can imagine, nobody’s been getting haircuts for the last six to eight weeks,” says Fleetwood.

Fleetwood says the next couple of weeks might feel like Christmas time because of high numbers, and he expects many Springfield businesses will feel this way.

“It almost makes me think with the amount of people that need a haircut and wants a haircut; maybe we should’ve been deemed essential from the beginning. We could’ve cut police officer’s haircuts, hospital professionals, all of the people who are out in the world working right now. People who work at the news station, they’re going to be on TV, they’re going to need their haircut. You don’t want your people on TV to look like they’ve got to braid their hair or something like that because it looks too long,” says Fleetwood.

Thanks for thinking about our haircut needs, Fleetwood.

We will update this story with the guidelines the City of Springfield releases Thursday.