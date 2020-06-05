Local airport works to keep flyers safe from the spread of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Branson National Airport says they are working to make sure to keep everyone safe while traveling, especially in terms of cleanliness.

“It’s busier than it has been and to try to put that in perspective, if we go back to the first weeks of April, we had less than a hundred people a day going out,” said Kent Boyd, with the Springfield Branson National Airport. “Last week that was up to about 550 people going out.”

That’s compared to the 1,700 to 2,000 passengers departing normally this time of year. With more people starting to travel, it means an increase in the potential spread of COVID-19. The Springfield-Branson National Airport is hoping to minimize the pandemic spread.

“Well it really starts when you get to the front door,” said Boyd. “As people come in, the first thing they’ll see, if they’re looking for it, is the hand sanitizer and we’ve got six of those placed throughout the terminal. If they go to the airline counters, they’re going to find plexiglass shields separating them from the airline employee. When you get to the checkpoint, the security checkpoint, you’re going to find more hand sanitizer. The TSA folks all have on masks and they’re sanitizing all those gray bins that people put their stuff in.”

Travelers say they are happy the airport is taking these precautions.

“I was pleasantly surprised because I when I came in, I had already taken precautions myself,” said Warren Shaw, a traveler. “I have the packet that you buy from the store and it provides gloves, sanitizer and a mask. I noticed all the staff here have that same apparatus.”

“I want people to know that we’re doing everything we can here to ensure their safety, in terms of cleanliness,” said Boyd. “Having said that, I think everybody needs to realize they have to play their part.”

The Airport says airlines have added more flights for July as more people are making reservations, but its still important to take precautions as you travel.