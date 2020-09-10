Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Little over 100 Harrison, Arkansas kindergartens are forced to quarantine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Harrison School District Facebook page

HARRISON, Ark. — Just Over 100 Harrison, Arkansas kindergarten students are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Harrison School District’s Facebook post.

The person was asymptomatic last week, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, and tested positive for COVID-19 over the following weekend.

Harrison School District is providing off site education for all students who test positive.

District administrators made personal phone calls to inform families on Sept. 8, according to the Facebook post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now