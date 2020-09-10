Little over 100 Harrison, Arkansas kindergartens are forced to quarantine

HARRISON, Ark. — Just Over 100 Harrison, Arkansas kindergarten students are quarantining after being exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Harrison School District’s Facebook post.

The person was asymptomatic last week, Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, and tested positive for COVID-19 over the following weekend.

Harrison School District is providing off site education for all students who test positive.

District administrators made personal phone calls to inform families on Sept. 8, according to the Facebook post.