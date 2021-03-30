LIST: Which counties, cities require masking in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The state of Arkansas lifted its mask mandate Tuesday, March 30, but several counties and cities in Missouri are still requiring their residents to wear masks.

Several local and state officials urged Missouri Governor Mike Parson to issue a mask mandate over the state, but he decided to leave it up to local control. He said in an interview back in February that local officials may have overstepped boundaries with their COVID restrictions.

Below is a list of Missouri counties and their current status with mask mandates. This is a developing list and more information will be added as we contact each county:

Barry County

Barry County enforced a stay-at-home order back in March 2020, but never required residents to wear masks. A mask mandate was set up in Cassville on March 9, 2020, and it won’t end until the City Council votes on a repeal.

Barton County

The Barton County Commission voted to end its masking mandate on March 29, 2021.

Boone County

Columbia is under a Public Health Order which began on Nov. 24, 2020. The city’s residents have to wear a mask at gatherings, inside restaurants and at entertainment venues.

Camden County

No mask mandate was put in place.

Christian County

Ozark’s local officials voted to extend their masking ordinance on Dec. 7 2020.

Howell County

The city of West Plains is allowing its mask mandate to expire on March 31, 2021.

Greene County

Springfield went under a masking ordinance on July 16, 2020. A Springfield City Council meeting is scheduled for April 9, 2021, to see if the masking ordinance will be extended. Cities such as Willard and Republic have not put a masking ordinance in place.

Jasper County

Joplin allowed its mask mandate to expire in February 2021. The Mayor of Carthage, Missouri, vetoed the mask mandate for his city.

Phelps County

The city of Rolla council members voted to allow the ordinance to expire on Feb. 1, 2021.

Polk County

Bolivar’s Board of Aldermen passed a resolution in October 2020 asking the public to be more diligent in social distancing to slow the spread.

St. Louis County

The county issued a masking ordinance that is still in place. The city of St. Louis also has a masking ordinance.

Taney County

The Branson Board of Aldermen extended its mask ordinance until May 24, 2021.

Webster County

Marshfield’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire on March 31, 2021.