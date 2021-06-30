LIST: Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 during the Fourth of July Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Looking to get vaccinated for COVID over the Fourth of July weekend? Here is a list of different community events, clinics, and pharmacies accepting walk-ins during the holidays.
- South Street Christian Church
- 500 S. Avenue
- July 1: 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Willard Library
- 304 E. Jackson Street
- July 1: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Ash Grove Library
- 101 E. Main Street
- July 1: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
- Get-Away Golf
- 3833 E. State Highway D
- July 2: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
- Price Cutter Pharmacy
- 163 W. Old Mill Road
- Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sam’s Club Pharmacy
- 3660 E. Sunshine Street.
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Moderna
- Walmart
- 3720 E. Sunshine Street
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Pfizer and Moderna