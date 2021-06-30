LIST: Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 during the Fourth of July Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Looking to get vaccinated for COVID over the Fourth of July weekend? Here is a list of different community events, clinics, and pharmacies accepting walk-ins during the holidays.

  • South Street Christian Church
    • 500 S. Avenue
    • July 1: 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
    • Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Willard Library
    • 304 E. Jackson Street
    • July 1: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
    • Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
  • Ash Grove Library
    • 101 E. Main Street
    • July 1: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
    • Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
  • Get-Away Golf
    • 3833 E. State Highway D
    • July 2: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
  • Price Cutter Pharmacy
    • 163 W. Old Mill Road
    • Friday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Johnson & Johnson
  • Sam’s Club Pharmacy
    • 3660 E. Sunshine Street.
    • Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Moderna
  • Walmart
    • 3720 E. Sunshine Street
    • Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sundays: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Pfizer and Moderna

