Less restrictive COVID-19 testing requirements could help researchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A collective effort by city, health and medical leaders in Springfield has led them to lessen the requirements for COVID-19 testing in the community, but what will that new data be used for?

Katie Towns, Assistant Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it’s essential to know where exactly the virus is spreading, so leaders best know how to handle it.

“As we continue through the sort of new normal that we’re navigating where we don’t have interventions yet like a vaccine or antivirals or anything else that helps us control, we have to use testing in order to indicate to us, the community, where this disease is and then put measures in place to contain that disease.

She says although people are staying home, it doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still spreading, and it’s not just going to go away. Getting more people tested now will give an accurate timeline of when the city is able to relax restrictions like the stay at home order and social distancing.

Austin O’Reilly, the CEO of Dynamic DNA, is one of the reasons the looser restrictions on testing have been made possible.

Dynamic DNA is now a primary lab to process tests in Springfield. He says large scale testing is something he pushed from the beginning.

“It makes sense to lessen the criteria for testing. What’s most important at this point is collecting data from not only the sick, but the general community. This will greatly help us understand the asymptomatic positive population, as well as provide realistic, accurate, and unbiased statistics for Greene County.” Austin O’Reilly, Dynamic DNA CEO

