Lawsuit filed over coronavirus outbreak at Arkansas prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit accusing Arkansas of not taking adequate steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in its prisons.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Disability Rights Arkansas and the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas.

Health officials on Tuesday said the number of inmates testing positive at the Cummins Unit had reached about 670.

The lawsuit was filed of behalf of about a dozen inmates, including three at Cummins.