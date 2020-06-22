Lawrence County announces eight COVID-19 cases

Breaking News
Springfield overnight shooting leaves two in critical condition
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The Lawrence County Health Department has reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 18 cases of the virus in the county.

According to the department, three of these cases are from workplaces with a current outbreak, four of these individuals are under investigation to figure out the origin and one is a family member of a positive case.

The health department wants the public to remember that the virus is still actively circulating, and the county is not immune.

