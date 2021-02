SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri's state strategy will send approximately 76,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a week during February. CoxHealth and Mercy Hospitals in Springfield and Branson are two of the 30 facilities to receive a portion of the doses.

"That's really encouraging news, I will say that I'm really grateful that the Governor laid out a plan, asked for our input, we gave him input, and he changed the plan," said Steve Edwards, president and CEO of CoxHealth. "That plan moved to be more focused on healthcare systems delivering the vaccine, and we'll let the other groups fill in the gaps."