Laclede County health officials report third COVID-19 related death

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- The Laclede County Health Department is reporting the counties to thrid COVID-19 related death.

According to a Facebook post, the person was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 and had other underlying health issues.

“The continued increase in cases remains a significant concern for our agency. When we lose a county resident with contributing issues from Covid-19, it makes our response work even more difficult and brings a completely new level of sadness,” says Laclede County Health Department Administrator, Charla Baker.

