KOLR 10 Investigates: Housing market strong despite coronavirus concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just in the time it took us to film an interview with Laura Duckworth, she had missed two calls about showing clients’ homes listed for sale.

In this KOLR 10 Investigation, Duckworth, who’s a real estate agent for HouseKey Flat Fee Realty, explains why the housing market still favors sellers, despite an economic downturn.

More new homes hit the market in Springfield this March, compared to 2019. And according to real estate sites like Movoto and Rocket Homes, houses in Springfield are selling for an average of 5% more this year than last.

“Surprisingly, it has been really, really busy,” Duckworth said. “I have expected to see a downturn in sales, and data-wise we are still going strong.”

She always expects spring to be the busy time of year, but she didn’t expect it this year, with coronavirus stay-at-home orders in effect.

“If you look at the numbers for March of 2020, compared to March of 2019, we actually have 100 more listings month over month,” Duckworth said. “A lot of people are using the word recession. But this is very different than what we experienced in 2007, 2008, 2009, and that’s because that was really driven by the housing market.”

Buyers back then took advantage of foreclosures, and all-time low home prices. But Duckworth doesn’t see that happening any time soon.

“So unlike the last recession, where people were worried about paying their mortgage, there’s a lot of opportunities for both buyers and sellers to use this for their advantage,” she added.

Duckworth mentioned mortgage forbearance. It’s part of the CARES Act. That’s the same package that gave millions of Americans stimulus checks. It also allows homeowners to request postponing mortgage payments for 180 days, with the option of an additional 180 day extension.

Sale price to list price ratio is still high. Duckworth says, based on the data she has, homes sold in the last week got nearly 99% of the price the seller was asking.

“I saw two bidding wars last week that I was part of, and I think that’s because we came from such a strong market,” she said.

Last week, homes were on the market for an average of 5 days in Springfield, compared to 14 days in March. But if homes aren’t sold over the summer, Duckworth says they often drop in price by the fall.

It’s also worth noting that coronavirus concerns dropped a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to just 3.29% on March 5. That’s the lowest rate in nearly 50 years. Before this, the lowest interest for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.31% in 2012.