Kickapoo color guard to hold virtual auditions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While students across the state have moved to distance learning, that’s not the only activity schools moved online.

The color guard team at Kickapoo High School moved to virtual auditions for next year, something the director says is to keep something positive in the students’ lives right now.

Mckenzie Dodson will be a senior next fall and is hoping to be on the Kickapoo color guard team again for her fourth time.

“Whenever I think of color guard, I think of my friends because like at practice, we get stuff done but we’re also like joking around the whole time and like making memories and stuff,” Dodson said. ” I do it more for like teammates and like having fun with them.”

But with COVID-19, color guard auditions are now virtual. Something the team has never done before.

“I think it’s a good thing and that we’re not waiting until summer to start the team,” Dodson said.

“Usually the end of the school year is always a time of celebrations in a lot of different capacities,” said Sherri Peterson, Kickapoo color guard director. “This is something for them to look forward to. We always talk about our color guard team being like a family. We take a piece of music and we create a storyline and the kids become the characters who bring it to life.”

Peterson says everyone auditioning will watch some videos to help with the audition and upload their own.

“We have videotaped some dance fundamentals that are kind of like an instructional ‘how-to,’ and then we put together a little combination of dance skills and we did kind of a routine – a video routine – and broke it down so we could actually teach them,” Peterson said. “We’ll let them submit those videos and then we’ll take a look at them.”

She says even though they’d normally be doing in-person auditions right now…

“I think anything we can do right now to create a positive environment for the kids especially trying to keep a bit of normalcy in terms of their excitement about something that happens at school that they would be excited about whether its an audition or looking forward to getting together new teammates,” Peterson said.

Dodson says since she’s been home, she’s just excited to start spinning again and see her friends.