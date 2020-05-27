Keeping the elderly social but distant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nursing homes are working to keep the patients socializing at a distance.

Door side bingo at Copper Rock Health Care in Rogersville is keeping social distancing but still being social.

“There are things that I think are very important to try to do. It’s not just a nice idea,” said Doctor Deatrice Kellog, with CoxHealth. “I think, to keep the psychosocial well being of their patients, the activity director has a very important job at this point. Because they really do need to think outside that box and see what they can do for the patients and keep them well adjusted and keep them rounded to keep them happy.”

Dr. Kellog said these quarantine times are going to play on our seniors in nursing homes as it would play on anyone’s mental health. Isolating and breaking out of our regular routine.

“That’s going to take a toll on your anxiety and depression and exacerbate or cause those if they are not present already,” said Kellog. “I can even be a bigger strain on those that may have a cognitive deficit like dementia.”

Some nursing homes are coming up with ways to keep the residents active while being cautious about the threat that COVID-19 can have on some of the most vulnerable. Here is a pandemic parade where residents can see their loved ones.

“It’s difficult for both the patient for the families as well as the staff and the workers at the nursing home,” said Kellog. “Because they are trying to continue to give the best care that they can. And there is a huge social aspect in nursing homes as well.”

The CDC advised limitations on visitors to nursing homes. Only critical visits. So residents see loved ones through the window and on social media.