Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Kansas unemployment numbers don’t show the full picture

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Viruses attack dollar stability. Financial Crisis Concept. Courtesy: Gettyimages

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) – Even record-high unemployment claims do not capture the full extent of job losses in Kansas amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Some people do not qualify for unemployment benefits and others are choosing to find temporary work to tide them over until businesses reopen.

Many others simply cannot get through to the overwhelmed Kansas Department of Labor.

The state’s 43-year-old mainframe computer cannot keep up with claims and telephone lines are jammed with frustrated callers.

Last week more than 50,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Kansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now