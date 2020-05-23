Kansas City’s smaller colleges could benefit amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCUR-FM, AP) – Kansas City’s smaller colleges and universities say their size could benefit them amid the coronavirus pandemic, unlike many other schools that have had to make cuts.

KCUR-FM reports that several Missouri and Kansas colleges believe they could be an attractive option this fall for students who want to continue their education but need to save money or want to avoid overcrowded classrooms. College officials and administrators, however, worry the pandemic may have put college out of reach for low-income students.

The Metropolitan Community College’s chancellor expects students trying to save money to enroll at community colleges.