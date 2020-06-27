Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Kansas City to make masks mandatory as virus cases rise

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is making masks mandatory inside businesses and other places that are open to the public amid a growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Friday that starting Monday, visitors and employees must wear masks when 6 feet of separation isn’t feasible. The requirement will remain in place until at least July 12.

Missouri reported that the state had 19,914 confirmed cases as of Friday, up 16% from a week ago. The state also reported 990 deaths, an increase of 4% from last week.

