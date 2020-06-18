Jasper County Health Department reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County has 100 news cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, June 14, 2020, according to a Jasper County Health Department press release from Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
This brings the county’s total to 230 cases.
181 COVID-19 case are active and are in isolation and several are currently hospitalized.
The press release states most of the COVID-19 cases continue to be clustered around the Carthage, Missouri area.
The health department adds they are monitoring 535 people in quarantine and 686 have been placed on quarantine.