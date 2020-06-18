Jasper County Health Department reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Jasper County has 100 news cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, June 14, 2020, according to a Jasper County Health Department press release from Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

This brings the county’s total to 230 cases.

181 COVID-19 case are active and are in isolation and several are currently hospitalized.

The press release states most of the COVID-19 cases continue to be clustered around the Carthage, Missouri area.

The health department adds they are monitoring 535 people in quarantine and 686 have been placed on quarantine.