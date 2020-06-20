Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Jasper County added 39 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Coronavirus

by: Blake Ewing, KSNF

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF)— In a press release Friday, the Jasper County Health Department noted a continued rise in covid-19 cases.

Jasper County now has a total of 296 cases with 249 current cases.

The cases have continued to be clustered in the Carthage area.

The health department reminds those who are sick or think they may be sick to stay home as the community reopens.

Wearing masks and practicing social distancing is recommended if a sick or potentially sick person must seek medical treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Coronavirus 300x250

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now