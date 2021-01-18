Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Japan’s PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over virus

Coronavirus

by: Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech during an ordinary Diet session at the upper house of parliament in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is vowing to get the pandemic under control and hold the already postponed Olympics this summer with ample coronavirus protection.

Suga also said as he opened Parliament that his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.

A recent surge in virus cases has been blamed in part on relaxed attitudes toward Japan’s non-binding virus restrictions.

Suga said his government aimed to start vaccinations as early as late February and pledged to achieve the Games as “a proof of human victory against the coronavirus.”

