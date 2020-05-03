James River to feed 5,000 people in grocery giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For those who have challenges in putting food on the table, James River Church is doing something special tomorrow to help.

On May 3, the church will be giving away enough groceries to serve 5,000 people across all four of their locations. All boxes have been sanitized and volunteers will be wearing masks.

Pastor John Lindell and wife Debbie say the church has worked to do this safely and help as many people as possible.

“We’ve partnered with Convoy of Hope, and supplemented what has come in from Convoy from our own people by going out and purchasing groceries,” John said.

“We will be giving every family that comes a large box of groceries that not only has nonperishables, but also perishables, like eggs, bread and meat,” Debbie said.

The grocery giveaway will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.