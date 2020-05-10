James River to continue not holding in-person services

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As of this week, Greene County churches are allowed to hold small, in-person services of no more than 25 people, but some might still be playing it safe.

And that’s especially true for big churches.

We recently spoke to James River Church Pastor John Lindell and wife Debbie. They’re still involved in the community with things like last weekend’s grocery drive.

With their main Ozark campus in Christian County, rules are a bit less restrictive there. But they are still holding off on in-person services for now.

“Because we’re a regional church, because we draw heavily from Greene County and from Springfield, we’re going to be very very careful,” Lindell said. “We’re not having services anytime before June, and we’re not yet ready to set a June date. We’re going to take guidance from Clay Goddard, and really try to be careful because it’s important to us that people are safe.”

All of their services are online, at jamesriver.church.