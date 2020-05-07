Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Is the Missouri State Fair up in the air this year?

Coronavirus

by: Missourinet, Alisa Nelson

Posted: / Updated:
State Fair logo_1533206954013.jpg.jpg

(Missourinet)– The Missouri State Fair Board of Directors meets today to discuss plans for this year’s event. During today’s press conference, Gov. Mike Parson says he’s reviewing coronavirus data this month before giving his recommendations on how to handle the State Fair this year.

“Right now, we will plan like a Plan A and a Plan B to have the fair or maybe a shortened version of it,” says Parson. “But again, I don’t think there’s anything concrete until we get a little closer to the first of June to see where we’re headed in the state.”

The State Fair is currently scheduled for August 13 – 23 in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. The event usually draws about 350,000 spectators annually.

The current calendar of events does not list any live concerts – one of the major attractions of the fair.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now