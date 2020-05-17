Infection specialist says spread of COVID-19 is less likely in outdoor settings

As the reopening process continues for many communities, medical experts believe that mounting evidence shows the spread of coronavirus in outdoor settings is much less likely than indoors.

Infection Specialist Dr. Uwe Schmidt from Freeman Health System says many of their COVID-19 patients have been traced back to nursing home settings, not the outdoors.

He adds that it is easier to social distance outdoors than indoors, as people are able to spread out easier and that humidity in the air can make it more difficult for virus particles to travel.

But even if you are outdoors, it is still recommended that large gatherings be avoided.

“If you go to a big gathering then, a crowd, social distancing is very difficult to maintain,” Schmidt said. “Where if you are outdoors, everything is spread out and you have the UV light which is killing the virus as well, and then the wind carries away the virus and everything gets dispersed much more than in a crowded condition.”

Schmidt says he believes being outdoors during this time is one of the best things you can do to avoid infection and keep mentally and physically sharp.