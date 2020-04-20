Increased time at home creates relationship strain

To slow the spread of COVID-19, people are spending more time inside their houses, which means more time with family. But, this could be putting a strain on some relationships.

Psychologist Margaret Rutherford says during this time parents are wearing a lot of different hats that they normally wouldn’t, which puts stress on the whole family.

It can also be tough for healthcare workers to separate from their loved ones during this time.

Rutherford says when the thought of getting through the pandemic becomes too much, remind yourself how strong you are. Remind yourself of the resilience that has gotten you through tough times in the past.