Increase in calls to poison control centers according to CDC

According to the CDC, since the coronavirus pandemic began in January, calls to poison control centers in the u-s have risen by 20%.

With the outbreak, families are trying to do all they can to to protect themselves and the ones they love.

Unfortunately, that desire to defend against covid-19 can potentially create even more health problems.

Injury Prevention Specialist, Becky Spain, says manufacturers make cleaning products in bright colors and pleasant smells to persuade us to buy them.

But, Spain says it’s those very same things that make the chemicals attractive to our children.

“Our children can’t read the labels so they don’t know whenever an item is actually poison or when it’s juice,” said Spain. “And it’s really hard to tell, especially from the top looking down.”

Spain says to store chemicals out of reach of children in a locked cabinet.

She says while the majority of calls made to poison centers at this time are for kids under 5, there have been calls for people from all age groups suffering from potential poisonings.

The emergency hotline 1-800-222-1222 is available 24 hours a day with poison specialist available to help.

More information can be found at missouripoisoncenter.org.