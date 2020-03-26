In one week, Missouri receives nearly 30% of total unemployment claims filed in 2019

Coronavirus

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

(Missourinet)– The number of Missourians filing for unemployment has escalated this month. During a Capitol press briefing, Gov. Mike Parson says COVID-19 is taking its toll on the state’s workforce.

“In just the past week, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, has received nearly 30% of the total number of unemployment claims filed in 2019,” says Parson.

State Labor data shows that Missouri had a total of about 180,000 claims filed last year.

Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui says she expects the number of claims filed weekly to continue to grow.

“But please know we are actively monitoring the web-based system 24/7,” says Hui. “We have added capacity. We have added staff.”

Hui says the most efficient way to file an unemployment claim is on the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations website.

