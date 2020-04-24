ICYMI: Parson extends Emergency Declaration, State still opening on May 4

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is extending his previously-issued state of emergency through June 15. Parson made the announcement on Friday, April 24.
Gov. Parson said extending this Emergency Declaration will not affect the state’s plan to reopen on May 4, but says it will make the reopening process easier. Parson says the state government will continue using resources and deploying them around the state while the reopening process takes place.
Parson said details on how he will phase the state back into business will be made available next week.
Parson said guidelines and reopening plans for the following industries will be discussed during briefings next week:
- Small and large businesses
- Manufacturing
- Restaurants
- Gyms
- Barbershops
- Beauty shops
- Churches
- DESE on graduations
- Events
- Summer sports
