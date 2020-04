JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- Governor Mike Parson announced Monday that over the weekend, he and several infectious disease doctors discussed that they see stabilization in the healthcare systems.

Gov. Parson also gave a case update saying that by 2 p.m. Monday, there are 5,807 cases and 177 deaths, with over 56,000 Missourians tested.

