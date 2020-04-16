ICYMI: Gov. Parson extended Missouri “stay at home” order through May 3, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced an extension to the “stay at home” order in his daily COVID-19 press conference.
Parson announced that on May 4, 2020, the state will start the two-phase plan to reopen. These phases will be the framework to gradually move into a recovery phase:
- Protect healthcare workers, 1st responders
- The strategic reopening of businesses using testing data, insights from employers
Parson says there are four pillars to getting the state back to normal. Here is a list of the pillars:
- Rapidly expanding testing – contagious and those with immunity
- Expand reserves of PPE – use MO businesses
- Monitor and expand hospital and healthcare system capacity
- Improve ability to prevent outbreaks, using MO data
Missouri currently has 5,111 positive cases of COVID-19 and 152 deaths.