ICYMI: Gov. Parson discusses Missouri reopening businesses during daily COVID update

by: Bryce Derrickson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he is working on the reopening phase for May 4.

“Well I hope the majority of the businesses that are closed now will be opened back up,” Gov. Parson said. “I think there will be something such as social distancing that will be implemented.”

According to Gov. Parson, Missouri is seeing signs that the spread of COVID-19 is slowing.

Rob Dixon, the Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, said turning on Missouri’s economy won’t be like a light switch of turning everything at once.

A press release, from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, also discussed a $3.05 million broadband grant that will provide 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms that lack access to high-speed internet.

