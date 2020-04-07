ICYMI: Gov. Parson announces first responders will receive workers compensation if they contract COVID-19

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a new order allowing first responders who are quarantined or infected to receive worker’s compensation during his daily COVID-19 update Tuesday. This order allows them not to have to prove they got sick working.

The order will go into effect in 10 days and will cover first responders who are already impacted.

The Missouri Department of Labor Director, Anna Hui, also discussed unemployment in Missouri and filing for it.

She said they’ve had 104,000 claims for unemployment in the last week. Hui also said in the last few weeks they’ve had more claims than all of 2019.

As more people are filing claims for unemployment Hui recommended checking frequently asked questions on the state site as well as one of the videos on the website. Hui said the best way to file is online and 90% of all initial claims have been filed online.

To see Gov. Parson’s full live stream watch the video below: