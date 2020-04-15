ICYMI: Gov. Parson announced receiving education funding on Monday during daily COVID update

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reported receiving confirmation of $208 million from the CARES Act and $54.6 million from the Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund for K-12, higher education and other schools in Missouri.

Missouri Education Commissioner, Margie Vandeven, says the money will help schools address the digital divide, remote learning challenges and lost learning time. Funding will be sent first to schools working to meet the needs of traditionally disadvantaged schools.

Sara Pauley, the Missouri Department of Conservation Director, said while waiver of all fishing licenses ends today, April 15, daily trout tag waiver is extended until further notice.

Gov. Parson also said he will be addressing the “Stay-At-Home” Missouri Order tomorrow, April 16.

You can watch Gov. Parson’s full live stream below: